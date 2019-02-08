× Police looking for person of interest in Lafayette woman’s murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the murder of a Lafayette woman.

Police were asked to visit the home of 52-year-old Lisa Heinsen on Thursday for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Heinsen dead inside the home.

Police say her death is being treated as a homicide.

Juan Manuel Roano, 62, has been identified as a person of interest in the homicide.

Roano is believed to be driving a 2004-2005 white Nissan Pathfinder with possible passenger side damage.

If anyone has any information on this crime or Roano’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.