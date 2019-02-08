Man wanted by Carmel police after allegedly using stolen cards at Apple Store, Target

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for a man accused of using stolen debit cards at the Keystone Fashion Mall and the Target in Nora.

The cards were in a purse that police say was stolen on Jan. 2 from a vehicle at Carmel Total Fitness in the 800 block of City Center Drive.

Surveillance cameras captured the wanted man in the Apple Store, wearing a tan overcoat. Another camera caught him at the local Target.

Police say the suspect had three accomplices: a female dressed in black with white shoes, a male wearing a gray puffy jacket and orange striped scarf, and a male in a blue jacket with khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.