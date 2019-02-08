Man struck and killed on I-65 after getting out of disabled truck near Seymour

Posted 4:01 pm, February 8, 2019

Man struck and killed on I-65 near Seymour (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Police say a Michigan man driving in Indiana got out of his disabled pickup truck and was struck and killed on Interstate 65.

David Buchanan’s Chevrolet Silverado left I-65 and got stuck in the median in Jackson County, near Seymour.

State police say the 55-year-old Stanwood, Michigan, man walked into the northbound lanes Thursday night and was hit by a Jeep.

The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep wasn’t injured. He’s from Nashville, Tennessee. A dog found in Buchanan’s truck was given to Jackson County Animal Control.

