× Light snow and cold air pours in

Wow! No doubt that cold front made it all the way through. Temperatures are 30 degrees colder than they were Thursday morning and they won’t warm much. Thursday’s high was 60 and Friday should hit 23. Yikes. Wind chills are close to zero this morning. We’ll have single digit chills all day Friday with chills below zero after midnight.

Bundle up! It’s back to a winter coat and gloves Friday but after the AM flurries we’ll get some sunshine. There’s that cold Friday night forecast! Wind chills below zero after midnight. Plenty of sunshine to go with the cold as we head into the weekend but a wintry mix is expected Sunday. That could mean some light shoveling.