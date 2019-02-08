Click here for delays and closings

EF-0 tornado touched down in Knox County, National Weather Service confirms

Posted 4:57 am, February 8, 2019, by

Photo of damage from Knox County tornado courtesy of WTHI

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Knox County Thursday afternoon.

The tornado had speeds of 75 miles per hour, and the path length was at least 5 miles.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told WTHI the damage caused by the storm includes a truck that was overturned, a house moved off its foundation, and some downed power lines.

Flooding was also a major problem in the area on Thursday.

Knox County is in far southwest Indiana between Terre Haute and Evansville.

