Drunk driver collides head-on into officer’s patrol car, IMPD says

Posted 5:40 am, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, February 8, 2019

Photos of crash courtesy of Wayne Township FD on February 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An alleged drunk driver slammed into a patrol car on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer was en route to help a driver that slid off the road near Raceway Road and Washington Street.

While the officer was slowing down and preparing to stop, another driver coming the opposite direction swerved into his lane and hit the patrol car nearly head-on. Both cars were heavily damaged.

The driver of the passenger car was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say a blood test revealed he was over the legal limit.

IMPD is working on filing criminal charges against him.

The officer was also taken to the hospital with pains in his legs.

They are both expected to make a full recovery.

Photo of crash on February 7, 2019

