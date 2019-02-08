× Cleanup continues after flooding in Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. – Residents in Brown County were overwhelmed after a Flash Flood Warning on Thursday. Many roads became impassible and one business in Nashville is now facing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Debbie Guffey is a co-owner of Brown County Tire and Auto Service off of State Road 46. Her family has been running the business for nearly 30 years. They tried to prepare for the storm but Thursday’s flooding was no match.

A few feet of water came inside and left behind $60,000 worth of damage.

“I have never seen anything like this in your life,” Guffey said. “After three times, you get the same reaction.”

It’s the third time their shop has flooded. Thankfully, they got home okay. Some though tried to drive through the dangerous water outside her business and needed to be rescued.

“Some people who were here for the 08 flood said they saw it coming up in places like it was the 08 flood,” said Susan Amstrong, Brown County EMA Director.

Armstrong said dispatch logged 13 rescues from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday. Dispatch received more than 130 calls for service.

“The bigger problem we had was the runoff from the snow and the ice that was still here from the last round so we had all of that snow that had been melting,” Armstrong said.

Cell phone video captured Deer Run Park transformed into a lake. Water even crept into a business in Downtown Nashville. Big Woods stayed open on Thursday because some customers could not get home.

“The hotel was doing discounted rooms last night because they knew there were some stuck in town,” said Bryce Boyer, an employee.

Brown County Schools closed Friday because roads were still unsafe. At various times State Roads 46, 45, and 135 were all closed due to flooding.

Brown County EMA said they had three large dams experience level two emergencies. None of the dams breaches, but they did alert people living south of one dam to the possibility and opened a shelter in case they chose to evacuate.