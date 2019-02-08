Carmel students take break with therapy dogs during Mental Health Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Students at Carmel High School took a break from class to relieve some stress with the help of four therapy dogs, Friday.

It was part of the school district's second annual Mental Health Awareness Week.

Staff wanted to remind students they can take a break to take care of themselves when they get stressed out.

Just the other day, Carmel junior Deion Ziwawo was stressed out about a test so he took a break to go play Go Fish with some friends.

"Playing a simple game of Go Fish just let me calm and ease, have fun with my friends, and remind me that, you know, there's always bigger things," he said.

Rachel Cole, Director of Counseling at the high school, said staff is receiving positive feedback about the program and they hope it continues to grow.

"It's more than just our students," said Cole. "We need to make sure that we're taking care of our staff, we're taking care of our parents needs and helping them have resources and also we're also focused on our students as well. And we're going to be better for it overall."

Officials with Carmel Clay Schools also said their new STOPit app has generated more referrals to counselors and social workers.