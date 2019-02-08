A cold weekend with flooding and accumulating snow

Posted 4:16 pm, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, February 8, 2019

Much colder air moved in behind the cold front Friday and high temperatures will stay near freezing this weekend. Also, any standing water will once again freeze overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits.

A Flood Warning is in effect for most of central Indiana through Saturday morning. Up to five inches of rain has fallen this week and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will continue to rise through the weekend and should be avoided.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday and light snow will develop Sunday afternoon. A 1-2″ accumulation is possible through Sunday night. Snow will mix with freezing rain before changing to rain as temperatures rise Monday morning.

We’ve had two interesting weather streaks over the past two weeks.

This week’s heavy rain  will cause flooding this weekend.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have low temperatures near zero overnight.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Light snow will develop Sunday afternoon. A 1-2″ accumulation is possible.

Highs will nudge above freezing this weekend.

Snow will mix with freezing rain before changing to rain Monday morning.

Rain is likely Monday.

Rain is likely Tuesday.

