Flood Warnings, Flood Watches in effect for parts of central Indiana

Widespread flooding and 35 mph gusts are likely across central Indiana overnight

Posted 5:03 pm, February 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, February 7, 2019

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A Flood Watch for central Indiana continues through Friday morning. 2-5″ of rain has fallen this week and with ground saturated from snow melt widespread flooding is likely. Area waterways will continue to rise through the weekend and should be avoided.

Much colder air has moved in behind the cold front and standing water will freeze overnight as temperatures fall into the teens.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect overnight as winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. The combination of cold air and gusty winds will create wind chill below zero overnight and through most of the day Friday.

Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely late Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

1-3″ of rain fell across the area today.

We have a Wind Advisory in effect overnight.

Winds will be gusty through morning.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Wind chill will fall below zero overnight.

Highs will be in the 20s Friday.

Highs will stay near freezing this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.