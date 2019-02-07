× Widespread flooding and 35 mph gusts are likely across central Indiana overnight

A Flood Watch for central Indiana continues through Friday morning. 2-5″ of rain has fallen this week and with ground saturated from snow melt widespread flooding is likely. Area waterways will continue to rise through the weekend and should be avoided.

Much colder air has moved in behind the cold front and standing water will freeze overnight as temperatures fall into the teens.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect overnight as winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour. The combination of cold air and gusty winds will create wind chill below zero overnight and through most of the day Friday.

Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely late Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

1-3″ of rain fell across the area today.

