Strong storms moving into Indiana; drastic temp drop follows

A warm front is sliding through now and that just means loads of moisture and the right amount of a breeze to support widespread, dense fog.

Visibility has been terribly low all morning and many areas won't see any relief until after 8 a.m. The dense fog is making it very difficult or even impossible to see potholes or flooded spots on the road.

We do have a dense fog advisory in place, but the issue for the rest of the day will be water. A flood watch is in effect for everyone shown in green and that does include Indianapolis. We had more than an inch of rain on Wednesday with another 1-2"+ expected Thursday.

Additionally, storms could bring hail and strong winds along with a small tornado threat. Stay weather aware Thursday.

Rain will intensify after 10 a.m. Storms will rock the Hoosier State all the way through the evening commute.

Temperatures will drop off dramatically after the passage of a cold front. We'll go from the low 60s to the 20s in a few hours.