Smokey Robinson, En Vogue, Kenny G among 2019 Symphony on the Prairie performers

Posted 6:55 pm, February 7, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule, which includes well-known acts and musical genres ranging from funk to jazz to R&B.

Symphony on the Prairie is expanding to 30 concerts this 38th year, and Conner Prairie is adding amenities to the outdoor amphitheater, including large LED screens, reserved seating and tables, a covered lounge area, reserved parking and group sales.

The summer concert tradition began in 1982, when 14-year-old Joshua Bell made his professional orchestra debut at the first concert. Symphony on the Prairie has grown from a handful of performances that first year to a summer-long celebration.

Here is the full 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule:

  • June 7 – All Star Jam: The Music of Journey, Chicago, Kansas, and More
  • June 8 – Trombone Shorty
  • June 13 – Mozart, Prokofiev, and More conducted by Jacob Joyce*
  • June 14 & 15 – The Music of Queen*
  • June 22 – En Vogue
  • June 27 – Tchaikovsky’s Fifth conducted by Gemma New*
  • June 28 – The Music of The Rolling Stones*
  • June 29 – Tower of Power
  • July 3—5 – Star-Spangled Symphony conducted by Alfred Savia*
  • July 6 – Denita Asberry as Aretha Franklin
  • July 12 & 13 – Broadway Hits conducted by Jack Everly*
  • July 19 – Wynonna & The Big Noise
  • July 20 – Voice of Elvis featuring Doug Church
  • August 2 – Boogie Wonder Band
  • August 3 – Smokey Robinson
  • August 9 – I’m With Her
  • August 10 – Scotty McCreery
  • August 16 – Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA
  • August 17 – The Wichita Lineman & The Southern Knights: Music of Glen Campbell
  • August 23 – Night Fever: The Bee Gees Tribute
  • August 24 – Fleetwood Mac Mania
  • August 29 – My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman
  • August 30 – The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
  • August 31 – Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
  • September 1 – Floyd Factor: A Pink Floyd Tribute
  • September 6 – Kenny G
  • September 7 – Face 2 Face: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

From now until March 31, value packs of 10 lawn-entry concert tickets can be purchased for $230. Single tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online, at the box office on Monument Circle or at Central Indiana Kroger locations. Kroger Plus Card holders receive a discount of $1 per adult ticket.

For more information on any Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra indoor or outdoor presentations, contact the Hilbert
Circle Theatre Box Office at 317-639-4300 or online at IndianapolisSymphony.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.