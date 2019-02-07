Smokey Robinson, En Vogue, Kenny G among 2019 Symphony on the Prairie performers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule, which includes well-known acts and musical genres ranging from funk to jazz to R&B.
Symphony on the Prairie is expanding to 30 concerts this 38th year, and Conner Prairie is adding amenities to the outdoor amphitheater, including large LED screens, reserved seating and tables, a covered lounge area, reserved parking and group sales.
The summer concert tradition began in 1982, when 14-year-old Joshua Bell made his professional orchestra debut at the first concert. Symphony on the Prairie has grown from a handful of performances that first year to a summer-long celebration.
Here is the full 2019 Symphony on the Prairie schedule:
- June 7 – All Star Jam: The Music of Journey, Chicago, Kansas, and More
- June 8 – Trombone Shorty
- June 13 – Mozart, Prokofiev, and More conducted by Jacob Joyce*
- June 14 & 15 – The Music of Queen*
- June 22 – En Vogue
- June 27 – Tchaikovsky’s Fifth conducted by Gemma New*
- June 28 – The Music of The Rolling Stones*
- June 29 – Tower of Power
- July 3—5 – Star-Spangled Symphony conducted by Alfred Savia*
- July 6 – Denita Asberry as Aretha Franklin
- July 12 & 13 – Broadway Hits conducted by Jack Everly*
- July 19 – Wynonna & The Big Noise
- July 20 – Voice of Elvis featuring Doug Church
- August 2 – Boogie Wonder Band
- August 3 – Smokey Robinson
- August 9 – I’m With Her
- August 10 – Scotty McCreery
- August 16 – Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA
- August 17 – The Wichita Lineman & The Southern Knights: Music of Glen Campbell
- August 23 – Night Fever: The Bee Gees Tribute
- August 24 – Fleetwood Mac Mania
- August 29 – My Sinatra starring Cary Hoffman
- August 30 – The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
- August 31 – Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
- September 1 – Floyd Factor: A Pink Floyd Tribute
- September 6 – Kenny G
- September 7 – Face 2 Face: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John
*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
From now until March 31, value packs of 10 lawn-entry concert tickets can be purchased for $230. Single tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.
Tickets may be purchased online, at the box office on Monument Circle or at Central Indiana Kroger locations. Kroger Plus Card holders receive a discount of $1 per adult ticket.
For more information on any Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra indoor or outdoor presentations, contact the Hilbert
Circle Theatre Box Office at 317-639-4300 or online at IndianapolisSymphony.org.