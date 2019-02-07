× School bus collides with car on Indy’s west side, sends driver to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver was sent to an area hospital Thursday after being injured in a crash with a Center Grove school bus.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the accident happened near I-465 and Rockville Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to firefighters, the bus driver and two children onboard the bus were not injured. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The ramp of northbound I-465 was slow near Rockville Road as crews cleared the scene.