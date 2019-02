× Robbers take pills from CVS on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thieves stole prescription pills from CVS on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the CVS near the intersection 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

Police tell us the thieves made off with prescription pills; nothing else was stolen. No one was injured.

Police are currently searching for the robbers.