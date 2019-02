× Pacers’ Oladipo posts video shooting from trainers table

MIAMI, Fla. – Just 10 days after having surgery, Pacers’ All-Star Victor Oladipo posted video of him shooting from a training table in Miami.

Oladipo had surgery on January 28 to repair a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee he suffered January 23 against Toronto.

The two-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery. He will miss the rest of the season.