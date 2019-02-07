Click here for delays and closings

Pacers hand the City of L.A. back-to-back losses with 116-92 win over the Clippers

Posted 10:14 pm, February 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Cory Joseph #6 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s easy to picture the Pacers singing Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” after whipping the Clippers and Lakers in back-to-back home games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

After handing Lebron James his worst-ever NBA loss Tuesday by 42 points, Indiana came out and put up 71 in the first half against the under-manned Clippers.

Bojan Bogdanovich led the way with 29 points, Myles Turner added 17 to go with six blocks, and the Pacers rolled to their 4th straight victory, 116-92.

Things looked bleak when Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending injury a few weeks ago, and the Pacers dropped four straight, trying to find the right chemistry, but things are clicking now, and with home games coming up against struggling Cleveland and Charlotte over the next few days, the Pacers, now 36-19 overall, can keep their grip on a top four spot in the Eastern Conference.

