Pacers' add Matthews, draft pick at trade deadline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA’s trade deadline came and went Thursday afternoon without the Pacers making a blockbuster move.

However, the team wasn’t totally silent on deadline day.

Multiple reports say the Pacers will sign guard Wesley Matthews, who was released by the Knicks Thursday. Matthews is averaging 12.8 points in 46 games this season with the Mavericks and Knicks. His career scoring average is 13.8 in 11 seasons in the league.

The Pacers also reportedly made a trade with the Rockets for a second-round pick. They’ll get guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin in the deal as well, but are expected to waive them.

The team’s final move was to release center Ike Anigbogu. The UCLA product has only played in 14 games since the Pacers picked him with their second round pick in the 2017 draft.