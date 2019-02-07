× Monster Jam, underwear-clad fun run, Valentine’s pet portraits and more! Here’s what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Monster Jam

Lucas Oil Stadium

The world’s premier monster truck series, Monster Jam, is revving into Indianapolis this weekend! The event consists of three main fan-favorite elements — the pit party, racing and freestyle. You can opt for single day tickets for Saturday’s show at 7 p.m. or Sunday’s show at 3 p.m. or you can opt for a two-day ticket to enjoy a full weekend of Monster Jam festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cupid’s Undie Run

The Tap, Downtown Indy

The popular Cupid’s Undie Run is back this Saturday, Feb. 9, in downtown Indianapolis! Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right: a party and fun run all while wearing your undies (or a fun costume– just in case baring it all isn’t really your style)! The run also benefits Cupid’s Charity, which seeks to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic tumor disorder that affects one in every 3,000 births. Check-in starts at noon at The Tap (located at 306 N Delaware St), the run kicks off at 2 p.m. and the party starts immediately after!

Valentine’s Pet Portraits

CityWay, Downtown Indy

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your four-legged friend! Head to CityWay on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun Valentine’s Day themed event that’s free and open to the public! There will be a Pet Kissing Booth set up in the CityWay amenity center and Cheeky Chic Photography will be on site snapping adorable pictures of your dog or cat! (Photos will be shared in an online gallery within 2 days of the event.)

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Ever been to a dog show? If not, here’s your chance! Indy Winter Classic is a four-day all breed AKC dog show offered every February, traditionally over the Valentine’s Day weekend. The event is taking place Thursday-Sunday inside the West Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The show is open to the public and will feature dozens of different breeds in dogs in all shapes and sizes. There are many vendors offering a full range of doggy-related goods.

William Shatner Live on Stage

Old National Centre

Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with William Shatner, live on stage this Friday night at the Old National Centre. For this unique evening you’ll enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen. Following the movie, William Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from portraying the original Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies as well as a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask him a question during the audience-led Q&A.

TobyMac “HITS DEEP Tour”

Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Seven-time Grammy winner, TobyMac, is headlining his popular “HITS DEEP Tour,” which will trek across 34 stops nationwide in 2019 with fellow Christian artists like Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We Are Messengers and Aaron Cole. He’ll be making a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Sunday, Feb. 10. The show will kick off at 7 p.m.

