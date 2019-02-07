× Man arrested after breaking into John Mellencamp’s property in Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– A man is facing charges after police say he broke into singer-songwriter John Mellencamp’s Bloomington property.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office say they responded to an alarm at the home around 6 a.m. Thursday and found a security gate had been rammed open.

A red Jeep Cherokee was found near the house, and 48-year-old Robert Carter was found in a building on the property.

Police say Carter told them he was there to “arrest Mellencamp for supporting a government” which Carter doesn’t support. He allegedly admitted to the officers to kicking in the door of the primary residence on the property.

The home was empty at the time.

Carter faces charges of burglary, residential entry and criminal trespass. He was arrested and released from the Monroe County Jail on Feb. 6 after a misdemeanor arrest for possessing a handgun without a license.

Police say they had been keeping an eye on him due to things he posted on social media.