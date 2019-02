× Lebanon family’s new home destroyed in fire

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon family’s home was destroyed in a fire less than a week after they purchased it.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive around 6 a.m.

A former fire chief lives down the street and called emergency crews after seeing flames.

The new homeowners were in the process of moving in, and no one was home at the time.

The house is a total loss.