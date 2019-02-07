INDOT, ISP recommend 45 mph speed limit on I-69 in Madison County due to potholes

MADISON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police are recommending a 45 mph speed limit on I-69 from Anderson to Daleville due to the number of potholes along the interstate.

The 45 mph speed limit recommendation affects mile markers 220 to 234 from now through 10 a.m. Sunday. INDOT said there are a number of “tire-bursting” potholes in the the area.

According to Thursday morning’s directive from INDOT, crews will be working to repair both lanes and are expecting to close the right lane on both sides of I-69 from Anderson to Daleville  beginning Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use caution, slow down and watch for traffic back ups during the lane closures while workers repair the potholes through the area.

