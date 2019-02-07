IMPD makes care package to show support for fellow officer deployed overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD officers came together to show one of their own how much they care.

Chris Higgins has been an officer with IMPD’s Southwest district for three years. Three weeks ago he deployed to Kuwait as a member of the Air Force Reserves.

Higgins’ wife, Anne, wanted to send her husband something that would make him feel loved, so she came up with the idea to get officers from the southwest district to sign a card or write a note to be mailed overseas.

“I reached out to one of his fellow officers and just asked if they would sign a card. And they went completely above and beyond what I ever imagined they would do for him,” she said.

Instead of a few notes the district got together and came up with the idea to mail officer Higgins a giant care package. Inside of the package, Anne and the officers placed hats, coffee, department memorabilia, heartfelt notes and more. While each item by itself is admittedly not much, together, sent by those who care for Higgins sent a loud and clear message.

“This way he really knows that we appreciate what he’s doing and that we miss him, and we’ll take care of it until he gets here,” IMPD Officer Kevin Roule said.

Anne Higgins said she and her husband were blown away by the gesture.

“They really loved on us. It was really sweet,” she said

Anne and the officers added that more care packages are planned in the coming months. Higgins is scheduled to return to Indiana in the fall.

IMPD officials say, like Higgins, they currently have seven officers who are off work due to military duties.