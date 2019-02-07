High water prompts Columbus retirement community to relocate 60 residents

GreenTree at Westwood Senior Living (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Dozens of residents of a Columbus retirement community are being relocated due to high water in a retention pond near their building.

A spokesperson for GreenTree at Westwood Senior Living says the water is currently up to the building, but not inside.

About 60 residents are being relocated to the homes of family and friends as a precaution, according to the spokesperson.

The senior living facility located at 4895 Pine Ridge Drive includes 58 rental apartments, including one and two-bedroom units.

Bartholomew County and much of central Indiana remain under a Flood Warning 11 p.m. Thursday due to the heavy rain that fell over the past few days.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight and sub-zero wind chills are likely Friday morning. Hoosiers should watch for slick spots on roads and sidewalks.

