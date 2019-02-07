Heavy rain brings flooding to Ellettsville, temporarily shuts down roads

Posted 7:58 pm, February 7, 2019, by

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. – Roughly half a dozen roads in Ellettsville were shut down on Thursday afternoon due to flash flooding.

“Probably around 12:30, 12:45 we knew it was getting ready to come out of the banks,” said Ellettsvile Utility Manager Jeff Farmer. “Then between 1:00 and 1:30 we had to sandbag the buildings and the homes around here.”

The town was prepared because they’ve been there before.

“I’ve grown up here in Ellettsville and we used to have one of these every 10 years and it seems to be more often now,” Farmer said. “The town itself is doing a flood study right now to try to eliminate what flood waters we can, and doing the best we can. So we’re used to it, we’re ready for it when it does happen.”

The water began to recede by about 3:30 p.m. and the roads were opened back up.

