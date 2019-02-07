× Ex-Starbucks CEO to speak at Purdue as he considers presidential run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is making a stop at Purdue University to deliver a speech as he weighs a presidential bid in 2020.

The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon at Fowler Hall in Purdue’s Stewart Center.

Schultz is mulling running for president as an independent and some Democrats fear he could tip the 2020 election to President Donald Trump by splitting their vote. Schultz served at Starbucks’ helm from 1986 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2017.

Purdue Student Government President Aaron Banks calls Schultz’s visit “an incredible opportunity for Purdue students.”

There’s limited space in the 388-seat Fowler Hall for Thursday’s speech, but a livestream will be shown at Purdue’s Loeb Playhouse, which is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.