× Coach who posted photo of himself in blackface terminated by Brown County Schools

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Brown County Schools has terminated a substitute teacher and coach who posted a photo of himself in blackface online.

The school district says it offered a plan to Richard Gist for him to return to his position as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach for the 2019-2020 school year, but he declined the offer.

This was the plan the district offered Gist:

Resign as assistant track coach. In the belief that his presence would be a distraction, to provide a “cooling off” period for the next two steps to be completed. Participate in cultural competency training and Participate in online civility training both of which the district has pledged to implement for all BCS staff and lay coaches.

The photo in question, posted on coach Gist’s Facebook page, was brought to Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack’s attention by a concerned community member.

CBS4 spoke with Gist by phone. During that conversation, he said he believed the photo had been taken out of context and that he was in costume with friends.

“In approximately 2008 or 2007, or thereabouts, on Halloween I dressed up as Bob Marley, a character that I admire who spreads love, peace, and hope, and I dressed up as this person out of respect for him and what he believes and not in the intent of offending anybody or insinuating that another race is superior to any other,” Gist said.

Before his termination, the district says Gist and Dr. Hammack “participated in a conversation” where they discussed concerns and consequences along with a plan to repair harm to Mr. Gist, and the school district. In the end, an agreement was not made and Gist was fired.

The district said this in press release sent to CBS4 on Thursday: