× Bloomington hit hard with rain, causing several areas to flood

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington was hit with major rain Thursday, which caused several areas to see high flood waters.

Several homes on Pinewood Drive and Pinewood Lane were damaged by the rising waters.

Rachel Lockhart was at work when it started raining. When she came home, she couldn’t believe her eyes. Her home on Pinewood Lane flooded.

Rachael Lockhart moved into her Pinewood Lane home 3 weeks ago in Bloomington. When she came home from work and found that her home was flooded she was in disbelief.

“My trash cans I guess are all the way down there somewhere. I guess they floated away. My neighbor was nice enough to tell me,” Rachel Lockhart said.

She believes it flooded because of the rain and Clear Creek. Her home sits right next to it.

IU’s campus also saw flooding. IU’s Police Captain Craig Munroe said they saw heavy rainfall right before a tornado warning was issued.

Captain Munroe knew right away 6th and Indiana Avenue was going to flood.

“When it rains heavily, this will be the first place I will come for to look for some problems,” Captain Munroe said.

Police had to block the road and divert traffic. Some flood waters got into the buildings.

“We’ve had one report of a building that maybe had some water come into it, which doesn’t surprise me because we have a lot of low areas on campus,” Captain Munroe explained.

Most of the water is receding, but campus police are going to keep an eye out for any roads that could’ve been washed out.

Lockhart doesn’t even know where to begin to start solving this problem.

“My landlord said he had own this place since the 70’s and have never heard about it getting up in the house before. I told him when you turn the corner; when you come off of Walnut I said you can’t see nothing but water,” Lockhart said.

Pictures from a neighborhood on the south side of Bloomington near Clear Creek on Pinewood Drive. I’m being told some houses in the area have water coming in.

📸Kristina Robinson pic.twitter.com/WranMvaJyf — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 7, 2019

Lockhart hopes the water will recede and the rain will stop.