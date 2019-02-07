× ‘A real lifelong dream’: Former Colts punter Pat McAfee signs contract with WWE

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Pat McAfee has realized a lifelong dream.

The former Colts punter has been hired by World Wrestling Entertainment.

McAfee announced the news on his Twitter account Thursday, in a video full of highlights from childhood on through college that show the punter’s love of professional wrestling, including his only match, an appearance with the International Wrestling Association in southern West Virginia a month before the Colts selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

“My dream my entire life has been to be in the WWE,” McAfee said.

Good morning beautiful people.. today's a pretty massive day for me. I can officially say I'm a @WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to @MichaelCole and @TripleH.. This opportunity means the world to me. Let's. Go. pic.twitter.com/H33H8GqwTY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2019

McAfee won’t be wrestling, at least not in a primary role.

A natural on camera who initially left the NFL following the 2016 season at the age of 29 to join Barstool Sports, McAfee will be part of the media arm of the WWE.

“I signed with the WWE, multiyear deal, on a microphone, doing digital things,” McAfee said. “And however else I can help a company that helped me through a lot of years of my life.”

