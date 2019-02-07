Click here for delays and closings

9-year-old boy killed in Muncie house fire

Posted 7:16 am, February 7, 2019, by

Breaking News

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 9-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Muncie early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported to emergency crews around 3:45 a.m.

Flames were visible when the fire department arrived at the house in the 3600 block of South Walnut Street. This is near the Crestview Golf Club.

Neighbors told fire crews that a boy lived in the house, but it was unclear if he was home, The Muncie Star Press reports.

Crews were searching the home when the structure started to collapse, and they evacuated.

A woman arrived at the home around 4:45 a.m. and told fire crews her son was in the house.

The boy was later located by fire officials, and he was pronounced dead.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.