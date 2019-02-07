2 arrested in Indy on drug, gun charges

Flood Warnings, Flood Watches in effect for parts of central Indiana

Posted 1:52 pm, February 7, 2019

Jeremiah Vinson (top left), Omar Jones (bottom left) and evidence seized by police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two men were arrested Thursday morning for gun and drug charges, police say.

Just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, officers did a probation check on Omar Jones, 28, in the 400 block of North Kealing Ave. Several drug-related items were found in the home on Indy’s near east side.

Investigators determined a drug dealing operation was going on there, and executed a search warrant for the entire home.

Multiple containers of marijuana, Xanax pills, digital scales and various drug paraphernalia was found throughout the house, as was a 9mm gun.

Jones and Jeremiah Vinson, 32, were arrested on several preliminary charges including serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, illegal firearm with narcotics possession, dealing in controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of numerous controlled substances and maintaining a common nuisance.

