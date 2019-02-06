Zionsville mayor experiences ice water rescue

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Zionsville Mayor Tim Haak was “freezin’ for a reason” Wednesday.

Every winter, the Zionsville Fire Department does ice rescue training so they can be better prepared to pull victims from icy water in emergencies.

This year, ZFD had a special guest. Mayor Haak put on an ice rescue suit and jumped in to illustrate a rescue. Zionsville Town Council Vice President Bryan Traylor also participated in the event.

Training takes place over three days. Firefighters play the part of victim while other firefighters try to rescue the “victim” using methods such as throwing bags, crawling to the victim on the ice and using an ice rescue boat.

Wednesday’s training was at Pond in Village Walk, just north of Ford Road and Oak Street.