Right 3 lanes of eastbound I-465 closed near US 31 on the north side after semi crash

Zionsville mayor experiences ice water rescue

Posted 2:01 pm, February 6, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Zionsville Mayor Tim Haak was “freezin’ for a reason” Wednesday.

Every winter, the Zionsville Fire Department does ice rescue training so they can be better prepared to pull victims from icy water in emergencies.

This year, ZFD had a special guest. Mayor Haak put on an ice rescue suit and jumped in to illustrate a rescue. Zionsville Town Council Vice President Bryan Traylor also participated in the event.

Training takes place over three days. Firefighters play the part of victim while other firefighters try to rescue the “victim” using methods such as throwing bags, crawling to the victim on the ice and using an ice rescue boat.

Wednesday’s training was at Pond in Village Walk, just north of Ford Road and Oak Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.