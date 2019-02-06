× Woman sent to Indy hospital after she stops breathing while in police custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition Wednesday after police say she stopped breathing while in handcuffs.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the woman was taken into custody when they were called to diffuse a situation at Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church on the northeast side.

When the woman stopped breathing, police say officers and medics were able to revive her with CPR. She was then transported to the hospital.

According to police, an officer was also injured while putting the woman in handcuffs. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.