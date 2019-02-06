× Single? Shred your ex and get free wings from Hooters for Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Even if you’re single, you can make the most of Valentine’s Day thanks to Hooters.

The restaurant chain’s “Shred Your Ex” promotion is back for the holiday. The restaurant is giving away 10 boneless wings to anyone who shreds a picture of their ex.

The restaurant even has a simple “quiz” for you to take. And if it’s a real heartbreaker, Hooters may suggest burning the picture, burying it, or throwing a dart at it.

You’ll have to buy 10 wings in order to get the 10 free boneless wings. Completing the online quiz will award you with a coupon for the deal. You can also destroy photos using actual shredders at Hooters locations.

Last year, Hooters said more than 40,000 people participated in the promotion, mending their broken hearts with the promise of free wings.

The offer is dine-in only at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14, 2019).

