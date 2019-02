INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A crash involving an overturned semi shut down several lanes of eastbound I-465 Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. One minor injury was reported.

The right three eastbound lanes are blocked near US 31 on the north side, but everything is expected to fully reopen by 2:20 p.m.

Crews have one patient out with minor injuries. Traffic east bound at 96th is down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/vuUvwtYCxL — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) February 6, 2019