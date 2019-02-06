× New fare changes could be coming for IndyGo riders this spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New fares may be coming for IndyGo riders. The transportation service is proposing fare policy changes that could go into effect this spring.

IndyGo invited the public to review and comment on the proposed changes Wednesday afternoon. They hope to update the fare system because a 2016 voter referendum will increase its services by 70 percent. They said most of the improvements will be made this summer which is when crews hope to finish the Red Line.

Day said the base fare will remain at $1.75 but the proposal introduces fare capping. The daily fare cap would be $4 and the weekly cap $15.75.

The daily fare cap would include three trips a day and the rest free with two hours of unlimited transfers. The weekly cap would include nine trips a week and the rest free with two hours of unlimited transfers.

“That means every route coming every day, earlier hours of service, more frequency, a grid network that is going to make it a lot easier to transfer,” said Lauren Day, Director of Public Relations for IndyGo.

There is also an update in the fares themselves. IndyGo is adding options to use your cell phone to pay, buy fare tickets at a ticket vending machine, and with a reloadable card that can be purchased over the phone, at the Transit Center, at ticket vending machines, or online.

The week, 10 trip, and 31 day passes will no longer be available.

The public can complete a survey to share their opinions on the proposal. The board of directors will vote on February 28th about the proposed changes.