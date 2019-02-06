National Urban League conference to return to Indianapolis

Posted 5:23 pm, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, February 6, 2019

Marc Morial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis will once again host the largest civil rights conference in the country following a 25-year absence.

The National Urban League announced a return to Indy this summer. The conference brings political, business and community leaders together to address different challenges.

The year’s theme is “getting to equal – united not divided.”

National Urban League CEO and former Mayor of New Orleans Marc Morial joined officials Wednesday to discuss its impact on the Circle City, with thousands expected to attend.

“Maybe some ten to twenty million in terms of economic impact with people who come and spend money and enjoy the city, but secondly it’s going to be a discussion about the issues facing America’s Urban communities,” said Morial.

This year’s conference will take place July 24-27. The National Urban League advocates against racial discrimination through economic empowerment, helping 15 million people improve their quality of life in the last decade.

Click here for more information on the conference.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.