National Urban League conference to return to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis will once again host the largest civil rights conference in the country following a 25-year absence.

The National Urban League announced a return to Indy this summer. The conference brings political, business and community leaders together to address different challenges.

The year’s theme is “getting to equal – united not divided.”

National Urban League CEO and former Mayor of New Orleans Marc Morial joined officials Wednesday to discuss its impact on the Circle City, with thousands expected to attend.

“Maybe some ten to twenty million in terms of economic impact with people who come and spend money and enjoy the city, but secondly it’s going to be a discussion about the issues facing America’s Urban communities,” said Morial.

This year’s conference will take place July 24-27. The National Urban League advocates against racial discrimination through economic empowerment, helping 15 million people improve their quality of life in the last decade.

