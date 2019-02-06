× Mysterious barnacle-encrusted giant cross washes up on Florida beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many people are puzzled after a giant cross washed ashore near a Fort Lauderdale Beach resort last week.

WSVN reports it was first spotted behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort Hotel on Saturday night.

Greg Gay was visiting the resort from Michigan. He was shocked by the find. “I felt really heavenly about it,” Gay told WSVN. “It was a moment in time. Had we been 10 minutes before or 10 minutes later, we wouldn’t have seen it.”

The owner of the resort was just as shocked as everyone else to see the cross crashing into the waves.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me.’ I go, ‘Seriously? I thought you’re joking,’” said resort owner Frank Talerico.

Talerico said his sister was praying at their property Saturday morning because she was scared by a bad dream. He told WSVN that it took about seven people and two all-terrain vehicles to drag the cross from the shore.