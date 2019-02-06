Lowe’s plans to hire more than 950 people in central Indiana on its National Hiring Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lowe’s plans to hire more than 950 people in the Indianapolis area on its second annual National Hiring Day, Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Interviews will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at any local stores on that day.

The company says it’s recruiting the nearly 1,000 employees as it prepares for home improvement’s busiest season.

Available part-time and full-time positions include department supervisors, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists. In-store seasonal roles, which typically support stores between February and September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders.

The company says its seasonal associates benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount. Last year, nearly 40 percent of the company’s seasonal associates transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions.

You can learn more about available positions and apply online with any device here.

