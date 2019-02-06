Lots of rain still to come; big chill by end of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking loads of rain this Wednesday morning. We've had many reports of lightning and heavy downpours out of a few storms first thing this morning.

High water is creating issues on the roadways. The following roads are still open, but police are urging everyone to take alternate routes if possible!

In Hendricks County: St. Rd. 75 in the Coatesville area

In Johnson County: Smith Valley Rd (800 N) and Mullinix Rd; 225 N and 300 S Trafalgar; 300 N and 450 W Bargersville

In Morgan County: Mann Rd near Landersdale, which is E of Mooresville on northern part of the county; 5400 Dayhuff Rd

In Marion County: EB lane of W 16th St near Olin Ave is flooded under the railway underpass

I recommend rain boots all day Wednesday (and Thursday) because even between downpours we'll come across a lot of puddles.

No need for gloves today because it's way above average. Highs in the low 50s.

A few dry hours midday with another round of rain after 6 p.m.

Rain totals could be as high as 3" which is more than we "normally" get in the month of February.

Temperatures are on a roller coaster this week! Highs in the 50s Thursday but only 25 on Friday.