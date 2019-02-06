Indy’s Indoor Bark Park in Castleton becomes an instant hit for dogs, owners alike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — February is considered the “month of love” for many. But there’s so much more to it than treating just your significant other to a romantic night out.

This month, our Rachel Bogle is exploring local businesses around Indianapolis where you can treat yourself, your kids, your best friend and even your furry sidekick–all in the name of love.

We’re kicking things off at Indy’s Indoor Bark Park located just off east 82nd Street in Castleton. It’s barely been open one month, but this “dog oasis” is an instant hit.

After moving to Indianapolis from Las Vegas, Founder Darius Smith found inspiration for his business through an experience every dog owner can relate to this time of year.

“I was tired of standing in the snow and looked for a place where I could take my dog that would be indoor, have heat and enough room for him to play because he has a lot of energy and didn’t find one,” he said. “So I decided to make one.”

After months of preparation and planning, Indy’s Indoor Bark Park opened on Jan. 5, 2019.

“We had 103 dogs on our very first day of the grand opening over 9 hours so it was pretty steady,” Smith said. “I would say our busiest point we had 45 dogs and it was pretty cool.”

Since then, enthusiasm for the Indy’s Indoor Bark Park hasn’t died down.

“All the weekends are pretty big and then the snow coming in always brings in more people,” he said.

For dog owners, an indoor dog park was just what the city needed, especially during the winter.

“They say, ‘We are so excited to have this!’ A lot of people on Facebook share and Instagram gets a lot of love and I think we have a few five-star reviews on Google, so that’s really cool,” said Smith.

The facility itself is 6,500 square feet, with a 2,500-square-foot area designated for the big dogs, and a slightly smaller area just for the smaller pups. Inside each area you’ll find plenty of toys, dog games and even agility equipment.

If you’d like to purchase a treat or other merchandise for your pup, just head over to the reception area.

“We have retail and quick items that you can buy with treats and leashes and different things for your pet,” he explained.

One common question many dog owners have before their first visit: How do they handle cleaning up after all these pups?

Fear not, Smith and his team have it covered thanks to a special grassy area for when nature calls.

“The area for them to potty is actually connected to sewage and will go right out the door kind of like flushing the toilet,” he explained.

However, if your dog opts to just do their business in the middle of the play area, their cleanup crew is swift and efficient.

Four Things You Need to Know About Indy’s Indoor Bark Park:

Indy’s Indoor Bark Park is open Monday-Thursday from 4- 9pm and 12-9pm Friday-Sunday.

They have plenty of membership options available, ranging from day passes starting at $9.99, to monthly memberships and even an unlimited annual pass.

The facility is 6,500 square feet, with a reception/retail area, 2500 square foot area designated for big dogs and a slightly smaller area just for smaller dogs. Each play area also features a grassy area for your pup to do their business.

Indy’s Indoor Bark Park has become a place for dogs and humans to make new friends. There’s even an Indy’s Indoor Bark Park Facebook group where people can coordinate doggie play dates.

When it comes to planning your first visit, it all starts with visiting the website and creating an account.

“From there you can either do a day pass, you can do monthly or annual,” said Smith. “There’s a lot of different options. Day passes start at $9.99 and it goes all the way up to $400 for an annual pass… and that one is unlimited. You can come every single day from open to close.”

If you’re a really doting dog parent, you can even book their back room for dog parties and other events.

For more information about Indy’s Indoor Bark Park, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

Looking for other fun places to treat your pooch? Check out these local favorites: