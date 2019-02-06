Indy plumbing company provides tips to help prevent flooded basements

Posted 6:38 pm, February 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The impact of recent rain and melting snow is causing water levels to rise, even below ground.

According to plumbing experts at Hope Plumbing in Indianapolis, it's not uncommon to see sump pumps fail and cause major water damage.

Eric Burgett with Hope Plumbing says the best way to prevent flooding is to keep your pump updated and make sure it is in working order.

"Maybe go downstairs if you got a basement, check on it once a month or so, make sure it's kicking on. Listen for it, if you've got a crawl space especially. If you can hear it kicking on regularly, probably in good shape," said Burgett.

According to Burgett, a sump pump lasts between three to five years. Replacing it could cost a lot less than repairing flood damage.

