Indiana woman arrested on outstanding warrants after barking at police dog

Posted 7:33 pm, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, February 6, 2019

Kiana Champagne Fletcher (Photo courtesy of the Tippecanoe County Jail)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who barked at a police dog attracted the attention of officers, who arrested her on outstanding warrants.

Lafayette police say officers were conducting a traffic stop Monday when 20-year-old Kiana Champagne Fletcher, who was standing in front of her home, began barking at a police dog sniffing the stopped car.

The Journal and Courier reports that officers recognized Fletcher and knew she had two outstanding warrants.

Police say Fletcher ran inside her house, but officers arrested her after obtaining a search warrant.

Fletcher remains jailed on warrants for conversion, which is a form of theft, and operating a vehicle without a license. She also faces preliminary charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police say they found drugs in her home.

Online court records don’t list an attorney who might speak on Fletcher’s behalf.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.