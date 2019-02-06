× Hogsett names new leader of Indianapolis public housing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After months of investigation following years of documented mismanagement, the Indianapolis Housing Agency is about to get a new leader.

Mayor Hogsett has named John E. Hall, the director of the City of Wichita’s Housing and Community Services Department, as the new executive director of IHA.

Hall replaces Interim Executive Director Jennifer Green who took over the agency after the abrupt retirement of longtime Executive Director Rufus Bud Meyers last summer.

Meyers left following a pair of scathing audits by the State Board of Accounts and the Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding IHA’s lack of financial controls.

The Agency will oversee the housing of 22,000 low income Marion County residents this year at a cost of $77 million, most it funded by the federal government.

Hogsett tasked his staff and current IHA leadership with a nationwide search to find the next executive director.

“It is clear that John’s nearly two decades of experience leading housing organizations and building community can help to shape the future of IHA.”

Hall has a long history with HUD as a field director in Washington D.C. and in Richmond, Virginia, and in Texas housing development.

A six-month long CBS4 investigation has uncovered widespread problems in wasteful spending, faulty maintenance, rising crime, slumping occupancy, questionable evictions and potential federal government oversight as a recent HUD investigation found IHA in, “non-compliance,” on several financial accounting issues.