Heavy rain may cause flooding across central Indiana this week.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Flood Watch for central Indiana starts this evening and continues through Friday morning.

Heavy rain will develop overnight and is likely through Thursday. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and a few t-storms are possible during the day. Up to 2 inches of rain is likely in the I-70 corridor. Areas south of I-70 will see another inch of rain. The runoff from the combination of rain and water from snow melt will cause flooding across most of the state.

We’ll have mild temperatures for the next 24 hours with temperatures rising overnight and highs Thursday in the low 60s.

Much colder air moves in by Friday with highs only in the 20s. Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely late Sunday.

A Flood Watch for central Indiana starts at 7 p.m. this evening and continues through 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Some areas need even less rain for flooding to occur.

Heavy rain will develop for the morning rush hour.

Heavy rain will fall Thursday morning.

A few gusty t-storms will be embedded in the heavy rain band.

Heavy rain is likely for the evening rush hour.

1-2″ of rain will soak the state Thursday.

Up to 2″ of rain is likely in the I-70 corridor.

Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely Sunday.