DNC chair tells CBS4 former Starbucks CEO ‘will certainly lose’ if he runs as an independent

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after the State of the Union address, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is in Indianapolis meeting with state party leaders.

Perez talked with Matt Smith and Dan Spehler about a wide-range of issues including his reaction to the president’s address, the growing number of Democratic presidential hopefuls and the latest controversy surrounding state politics in Virginia.

Perez on former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz mulling a run as an Independent candidate: (Schultz is planning a policy speech at Purdue University on Thursday.)

Perez on the latest developments in Virginia:

