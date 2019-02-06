× Bicyclist struck and killed on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bicyclist was struck and killed on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened near the intersection of English Ave. and S. Dearborn St. at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers originally said the striking vehicle fled the scene, but they now say the driver stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.