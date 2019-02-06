Ashes of man’s dead mom were inside truck stolen on Indy’s west side

Posted 4:05 pm, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, February 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana family is asking for the public’s help tracking down a stolen truck with some important cargo.

On Tuesday afternoon a red Ford F-350 that belonged to Jonathan Cook was stolen from the outside a business on Indy’s west side.

Cook told police there were thousands of dollars of tools inside the truck, as well as a necklace that had his dead mother’s ashes inside.

The victim’s mother, Catherine Cook, died last October in a freak accident at a raceway near Crawfordsville when she was hit in the head by a falling tree branch.

A family friend says while the truck and tools can be replaced, the ashes are priceless.

“There’s stuff in the truck that can be replaced, but that necklace is what we’re really really looking for,” said friend Nickalous Courtney.  “This family has gone through a lot in the past couple of months and just with this happening it’s just now… they can’t catch a break I guess you might say.”

Anyone with information on the stolen truck can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

