2 people dead after head-on crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Shelby County.

The crash occurred in the 4000 block of North State Road 9.

The vehicles involved are a pickup truck and an SUV.

Both of the people killed were in the SUV. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. State Road 9 is still closed at this location at this time.