19-year-old arrested after man killed in Skateland parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of murdering a man in the Skateland parking lot early Monday morning.

Damon Lewis Jr. was arrested on February 5, 2019. He’s accused of killing Justin Anderson during at the skating rink.

Managers say surveillance cameras showed Anderson walking out the front door to the side of the building where he was shot and killed.

Lewis was identified as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision