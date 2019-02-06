19-year-old arrested after man killed in Skateland parking lot

Posted 11:05 am, February 6, 2019, by

Damon Lewis Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of murdering a man in the Skateland parking lot early Monday morning.

Damon Lewis Jr. was arrested on February 5, 2019. He’s accused of killing Justin Anderson during at the skating rink.

Managers say surveillance cameras showed Anderson walking out the front door to the side of the building where he was shot and killed.

Lewis was identified as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.