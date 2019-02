× 14-year-old hit by car while at mailbox in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A 14-year-old was hit by a car while getting the mail in Shelby County.

Emergency crews responded to the 5600 block of North London Road around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teen was hit by a 66-year-old woman and taken to Riley Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.